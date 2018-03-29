Fatal farm accident in Armagh

There has been a fatal farm accident in Co. Armagh, the Health and Safety Executive of Northern Ireland (HSENI) has confirmed.

The victim was a man believed to be in his 70s. The incident occurred yesterday (Wednesday, March 28) on the Newry road in Mullaghbawn in south Armagh.

As of yet, it is unknown what caused the accident but the HSENI is investigating the incident.

It is believed to be the first fatal farm accident in Northern Ireland this year.

The PSNI also provided a statement saying: “Police received a report of a sudden death of a man, aged in his 70s, on the Newry road in Mullaghbawn yesterday – Wednesday, March 28.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious.”

Tragic death in Kilkenny

Meanwhile, a man in his early 90s died as a result of a farm accident which took place in Co. Kilkenny on March 14.

The elderly man died as a result of injuries sustained when he was attacked by a cow, a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana told AgriLand.

The accident took place at a farm close to Sevensisters, Johnstown, Co. Kilkenny, at approximately 9:15pm that night.