Farmers reminded to get BPS applications in on time as deadline approaches

A reminder to farmers has been issued by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine that there is just under one month left to apply for the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS).

The deadline for receipt of applications under the scheme is Tuesday, May 15.

2018 is the first year that applications for the BPS and the Transfer of Entitlements are to be made online.

Over 55,000 farmers have already taken advantage of the early opening of the BPS online application system so far this year.

The department has put in place a range of supports to help farmers make their application online – including a range of one-to-one clinics around the country.

These clinics have proved to be very popular with farmers to date; many farmers have also been able to lodge applications on the spot with the help of staff from the department.

All farmers who have not yet applied online are encouraged to do so at their earliest opportunity to ensure that their application for this important financial support is submitted on time.

The department’s schedule of one-to-one clinics is continuing and, in the week beginning Monday, April 23 (next week), staff from the department will be available to help farmers with their applications in a number of locations around the country.

Letterkenny, Co. Donegal;

Ardara, Co. Donegal;

Ballina, Co. Mayo;

Tuam, Co. Galway;

Dingle, Co. Kerry;

Killarney, Co. Kerry;

Castletownbere, Co. Cork; and

Macroom, Co. Cork. These locations are: