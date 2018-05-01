Farmers offered complimentary heart health checks

Glanbia members, suppliers and customers will be offered a complimentary heart health check in the coming weeks and months.

It has been announced that Glanbia Ireland has partnered with the Irish Heart Foundation, Teagasc, the Health and Service Executive (HSE), IT Carlow and University College Dublin (UCD) to run the initiative – entitled ‘Heart Health on the Go’.

Research has shown that Irish farmers are a high-risk group for heart disease, according to Glanbia Ireland.

Due to the workloads on Irish farms, many farmers can find it difficult to allocate time to look after their own health and fit in a healthy lifestyle.

The programme, which will get underway in May and runs until later this year, aims to support people who wish to make changes to their lifestyles in order to improve their heart health.

A free heart health check from a qualified Irish Heart Foundation nurse at your local Glanbia Ireland location;

Measurements of cholesterol, blood pressure, blood glucose and weight;

Results given on the same day and hands-on advice on how to improve your health – receiving practical tips, follow-up encouragement and support to help you make changes to your lifestyle and improve your health. What is on offer?

People thinking of attending are reminded that even small changes can make big differences.

Advertisement

As part of the programme, participants will be invited back for a free repeat health check at 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, participants will be able to avail of follow-up support services by phone and text messaging, which will offer personal tailored advice to help them continue to make “simple lifestyle choices”.

This is a real opportunity to check your heart health and take corrective action, if required, Glanbia Ireland added. A full list of the upcoming dates and locations is available below.

People interested in booking their free full heart health check are asked to contact the Glanbia Customer Service Centre on: 1890-321-321. Alternatively, people can send an email to [email protected].