Farmers asked to help in search for elderly man missing for almost a week

Farmers have been asked to help in the search for an elderly man, who has been missing in the south-east for almost a week.

Members of An Garda Siochana in Wexford have renewed their appeal for information in relation to missing person William Busher (89).

William was last seen on January 4 of this year in the Kilmore Quay area and reported missing by family members on January 5.

He is described as being approximately 5ft 10in in height, of medium build as well as having short grey hair, according to a statement from Gardai.

It is unknown what he was wearing when reported missing, but he is known to drive a 141-WX registered brown Nissan Qashqai, the statement continued.

Farmers and homeowners are being asked to check lands, sheds and outhouses by investigating officers.

As well as this owners of hotels and bed and breakfast establishments have been asked to check their guest lists by Gardai.