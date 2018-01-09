Farmer left stranded in Dublin after being ‘conned’ out of €6,700

A farmer from the west of Ireland was left stranded in Dublin after being ‘conned’ out of €6,700, according to the Sligo Champion.

Living in a rural part of Co. Roscommon, the farmer was reportedly driven to Dublin under the pretence of helping out a man who is understood to have befriended him over a period of time.

The Sligo Champion reports that the farmer was allegedly made to withdraw a total of €6,700 from a bank, which he is then believed to have handed over to the man who drove him to Dublin.

It is thought that the farmer was under the impression that the money would be used to retrieve a van belonging to his ‘friend’, which – he was told – had been impounded in Dublin, due to being caught using ‘green’ or agricultural diesel.

The report adds that the farmer was also told that he would get the money back, once the van in question was sold. However, a sale never took place.

Once the farmer handed over the money, he was left stranded in Dublin and had to make his own way home, according to the local publication.

Following this, Gardai were contacted and an investigation into the incident was launched.

According to the Sligo Champion, the suspect alleges that the money was given to him as a loan – something that the farmer disputes.

It adds that Teague McGinley (35) of Connaughton Road, Sligo, appeared before a sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon District Court last month; he reportedly appeared on a charge of “making gain by deception”.

The case is understood to have been adjourned by the presiding judge, in order to identify at which level – the district court or the circuit court – the case should be heard.