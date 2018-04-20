Farm safety: ‘The whole family must be alert to risks’
The safety event entitled ‘Farm Safety Conference: Safeguarding the Future of Farming’ was opened by the Minister of State for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Andrew Doyle, earlier today.
Kicking off the event, Minister Doyle said: “It is important to see people from all parts of the agricultural sector here today to work together in raising awareness of the tragic and difficult issue of farm safety.
“No individual action or organisation can solve this difficult problem that impacts so negatively on so many lives each year.”
This initiative along with others – such as the recent Health and Safety Authority (HSA) farm campaign focusing on livestock safety, which ran from February 12 to February 23 – are very important in increasing awareness of the unacceptable level of farm accidents that occur every year within the farming industry.
They also emphasise the need for continual awareness of farm safety, the minister explained.
Minister Doyle continued: “While there are many risks in farming, farming does not have to be a dangerous occupation. Behavioural change is what is required to prevent many accidents.
“It is a case of being aware of the dangers and taking the time to do what is necessary to minimise the risk.”
All agriculture-related organisations have been urged by the Department of Agriculture to encourage farmers to change their behaviours in relation to farm safety.
To date this year, there have been four fatal farm accidents on Irish farms. These four fatal farm accidents account for over 40% of all fatal work accidents so far in 2018, while farming accounts for less than 6% of the workforce.
Minister Doyle concluded: “We must all work together with the single goal of preventing farm accidents and therefore saving lives and minimising serious injuries. I would like to urge all farmers to fully embrace safe farming systems.”