Fancy a new start in an agricultural role?

A range of jobs become available every month in the agricultural sector in Ireland – a listing of which is available on AgriRecruit.ie.

This week, there are a number of employers which have sought applications to fill a host of positions.

Vacancies include opportunities as: a college machinery technician; research officers; a farm manager; and a full-time dairy farm position.

College technician

Teagasc is now recruiting to fill a permanent vacancy in Kildalton Agricultural and Horticultural College, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny, for the role of college machinery technician.

The successful candidate will be required to provide technical support for the running of all educational programmes operated by Kildalton College.

Applications should be submitted no later than 12:00am on Tuesday, May 22. Click here for more information

Research officers

Teagasc is also seeking to fill two permanent vacancies in its Animal and Grassland Research and Innovation Centre, Grange, Dunsany, Co. Meath.

The agricultural extension agency is hiring two research officers for its Suckler and Dairy Calf-To-Beef Systems.

The successful candidates will be required to develop, lead and implement a research programme in the area of grass-based systems of beef production (both suckler a dairy calf-to-beef).

Applications for these roles should be sent in no later than 12:00am on Tuesday, May 29.

Click here for more information

Dairy manager

A dairy manager is wanted for a 400-cow herd in Carrigaline, Co. Cork.

Previous experience with livestock is essential, according to the herd owner. Click here for more information

Dairy farm position

Finally, a full-time position is available on Bawn Lusk Dairy Farm, located just outside of Kilkenny city.

This full-time position with a 160-cow dairy herd has a flexible start date with the candidate required to start by June.