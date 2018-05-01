Extra BPS online application clinics announced

Details of additional one-to-one clinics for farmers who are making their Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) application online have been announced by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed.

In 2018, all BPS and transfer of entitlement applications are to be made online and the deadline for the receipt of applications is Tuesday, May 15, the department has stressed.

The minister commented: “The move to online applications will bring a range of benefits for farmers, and I am committed to ensuring that farmers have all the assistance they require in order to make their applications online.

“With this in mind, I have asked officials in my department to put in place a further set of one-to-one clinics for farmers as the deadline of May 15 approaches.”

The details of these clinics are as follows:

In addition, previously announced clinics are also underway this week in the following locations:

Advertisement

Minister Creed continued, adding: “These one-to-one clinics have proven very popular with farmers in recent weeks.

“Over 75,000 farmers have already applied online, and many have availed of the chance to sit down with a member of staff from my department and make their online application on the spot.

In total, my department has arranged these clinics in 45 locations around the country in addition to the other supports in place.

“I would now urge any farmer who has not yet made their application to do so at the earliest opportunity.”