‘Experienced farmer’ dies in north-west quad accident

A farmer who “dedicated his life to agriculture” has died in a quad accident on his north-west farm yesterday evening (May 12).

The man, from Ballerin – a village just a few miles south-west of Coleraine – has been named locally as Hugh Henry.

The Northern Ireland Air Ambulance is understood to have attended the scene; however, Mr. Henry was pronounced dead at the scene.

‘Reeling with shock’

SDLP MLA John Dallat told Causeway Coast Community News that the incident highlighted the dangers of the industry.

“The entire community is reeling with shock following the untimely death of Hugh Henry in a farm accident involving a quad,” he said.

“Hugh was a very experienced farmer committed to agriculture all his life.

Our deepest sympathy goes to his wife and family who will need the support of everyone as they come to terms with the outcome of another farm accident.

“While this is not the time to speculate as to what happened it does underline just how dangerous an occupation farming is even when best practice isn’t enough to prevent accidents involving life and death.”

Farm construction death

It comes just over a week after a man in his early 20s died in a fatal accident on a farm in Katesbridge, Co. Down.

Police said the incident happened on the Kinallen Road at around 10:30am on May 4.

It’s understood the young man had been carrying out building work – specifically shuttering – at the time.