EU grain storage capacity increases by 20% in 10-year period

The EU’s total storage capacity for cereals, oilseed complex and protein crops grew by 20% between 2005 and 2015, according to the findings of a recent study.

The storage capacity for cereals, oilseed complex and protein crops in the EU rose to 359 million tonnes during that time period, the report added.

However, it found that there are still bottlenecks in the system; these mainly related to capacity issues, that could impact the sector as a whole.

Between 2005 and 2015, the production of cereals, oilseed complex and protein crops increased by 11%.

Alongside the 20% growth in relation to storage capacity, this has led to improved storage management across the EU – with all 28 member states having increased their storage capacity over the 10-year period, according to the report.

But, there is still a risk of a shortage in capacity in some member states, where additional investment is needed, it added.

Transportation

The report also outlined that most of the long-distance tonnage is covered by inland waterways and railways, while short distances are mainly covered by truck transportation.

All three of these transportation methods can be subject to bottlenecks, the European Commission warned.

With around four million tonnes of grains worth over €1 billion moving in the EU every week, a well-functioning storage and logistic system is of great importance to ensure that the demands of the EU market are met at a competitive price.