EID tagging of factory lambs to become compulsory

The Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed today announced the mandatory extension of electronic identification (EID) to all sheep.

The new rules will require all sheep sold from October 1, 2018 and onwards to be identified electronically. This timeframe will allow farmers a reasonable period of time to use up stocks of tags on hand.

Lambs under 12 months of age moving directly to slaughter from the holding of birth will be required to be identified with a single electronic tag.

All other sheep will require an EID tag set comprised of two tags – one conventional tag and a corresponding electronic tag. However a conventional tag and an EID bolus will be permitted also.

The minister added that he intends to introduce a one-off support measure up to a maximum of €50/keeper for the first purchase of EID tags.

Commenting, Minister Creed said: “The simplified rules will provide a more robust sheep traceability system and will further support the development and sustainability of the sheep industry.

“The improved traceability system will assist in maintaining existing markets and in securing new international outlets for Irish sheep meat, in line with the development goals for the sheep industry, as detailed in the Food Wise 2025 strategy.

“This measure will simplify the sheep tagging system and will significantly reduce the record keeping requirements for sheep farmers moving sheep to livestock marts, slaughter plants and export assembly centres,” he noted.

In addition, the minister further announced that electronic tag readers and associated software are included as eligible investments in the Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) to assist sheep farmers in flock management.