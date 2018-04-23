€9.5 million in funding on offer for environmental research proposals

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is now seeking proposals to help identify solutions to emerging and complex environmental problems with the launch of its annual ‘Research Call’.

This research initiative highlights the importance of a clean, healthy and well-protected environment for our health, our wellbeing and our quality of life in general, according to the agency.

With up to €9.5 million available for new research projects, the research calls are divided into three strands: Water; Climate and Air; and Environmental Sustainability.

Managed by the EPA and funded by the Government through the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment, the research call is designed to support the implementation of environmental policies in Ireland.

With increasing pressure coming on Irish agriculture, the move could assist in efforts to reduce agricultural emissions – following the announcement last week that new targets demanding the reduction of emissions coming from agriculture by 30% by 2030, compared to 2005 levels, have been approved by the European Parliament.

Dr. Alice Wemaere, EPA research manager, said: “The EPA Research Programme funds research that addresses knowledge gaps and provides the evidence base to inform policy-making by Government.

“The research call process for environmental proposals is competitive and we expect to be assessing many high-quality submissions from the research community.

“We are particularly pleased this year to be including an open call to encourage the submission of innovative research proposals to support and inform national environmental policies and challenges.

“We have leveraged a high level of co-funding from other departments and agencies and welcome this opportunity to strengthen our collaboration with other organisations in addressing key environmental challenges.”

The EPA has been funding research in Ireland since 1994 and the agency says it is currently funding more than 200 ongoing research projects,.