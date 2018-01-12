Do you want to be the best agri-journalist in the country?

AgriLand.ie is looking for a Senior News Journalist to join our team.

We are the fastest-growing and largest agricultural news portal in Ireland and, due to continued growth, we’re looking to expand our editorial team.

If you’re an highly-motivated, enthusiastic and experienced journalist who wants to play an integral part in generating timely and breaking news stories, then we can provide the opportunity.

Working at AgriLand.ie will mean working as part of a digital media team in a fast-paced environment.

The successful candidate will most likely have a formal journalistic qualification, along with a demonstrable track record in Irish media – whether at regional or national level.

Extensive experience of agricultural matters is not immediately essential; training will be provided in this area. However, some awareness of rural or farming affairs is preferred.

A proven journalistic instinct and ability, whether in print or digital media, is the priority.

If you want to be part of a vibrant news desk with a national remit, send a cover letter – explaining why you’re a suitable candidate – and your CV to [email protected] by January 31.

Responsibilities:

Reporting to the News Editor, you will be expected to generate lead stories and work in a fast-paced environment.

You must be able to produce factual, clean content to tight deadlines.