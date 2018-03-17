Derry farmer in court over carcass and movement offences

A north-west farmer has been convicted of failing to comply with animal traceability regulations after he failed to notify the department of animal movements and dispose of carcasses correctly.

Alan Thomas Dougherty of Woodburn Park, Derry, was convicted at Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (March 15) of one charge of failing to notify the movement of five cattle off his holding.

Dougherty was also convicted of failing to comply with an animal by-product requirement in that he failed to collect, identify and transport carcasses from three animals without undue delay.

He pleaded guilty and received a conditional discharge for two years.

On-farm inspection

This case arose from a cattle identification inspection on Dougherty’s herd by officers from Veterinary Service Animal Health Group, Welfare and Enforcement Branch.

A department spokesman said: “The provision, within statutory limits or upon request, of complete and timely information concerning cattle in the herd to the department is fundamental to the credibility and integrity of the department’s Animal and Public Health Information System (APHIS).

“Breaches of the Cattle Identification Regulations weaken and undermine the cattle traceability system in Northern Ireland, including the integrity of the department’s Animal and Public Health Information System (APHIS).