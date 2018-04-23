Deadline looming for applications to the horticulture investment scheme

The deadline for applications to the 2018 Scheme of Investment Aid for the Development of the Commercial Horticulture Sector closes this week.

Applications to the scheme must be submitted by Friday, April 27.

The scheme was reopened this year as “an exceptional measure” in response to the impact that Storm Emma had on the horticultural sector, in particular on soft fruit and amenity plant producers, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, explained.

This competitive grant aid scheme supports capital investments in specialised horticultural equipment and buildings that contribute to at least one of the scheme’s four objectives, namely to: improve the quality of output; facilitate environmentally-friendly practices; improve working conditions; and promote diversification of production.

The grant aid covers all areas of the horticultural industry, including: field vegetables; mushrooms; protected crops; nursery crops; soft fruit / apples; cut foliage; Christmas trees; bulbs; and bee-keeping.

In response to a recent parliamentary question from Fianna Fail’s agriculture spokesperson, Charlie McConalogue, the minister said: “The reopening of this scheme is targeted towards the soft fruit and amenity plant sectors in particular and approvals will be limited to growers that are proposing investments in response to damage caused by Storm Emma.

This targeted measure will give these growers a window of opportunity to apply for grant aid to assist their business to recover from the effects of the storm. €0.5 million has been identified for this purpose.

“I believe the ability of the Scheme of Investment Aid for the Development of the Commercial Horticulture Sector to react to evolving situations is a key strength in supporting Ireland’s highly dynamic horticulture sector.