Warning: 40mm of rainfall expected for 7 counties

A Status Yellow rain warning has been issued for seven counties by Met Eireann; the warning is set to be valid from later this evening.

Counties in the Munster region, as well as Galway, are subject to the rainfall warning. There will be a danger of between 25mm and 40mm falling in these areas over the course of a 12-hour period.

Showers will merge into longer spells of thundery rain, according to Met Eireann. Surface water and spot flooding will also be likely, it added.

Issued earlier today, the warning will be valid from 4:00pm this evening (Wednesday, January 10) until 4:00am tomorrow morning (Thursday, December 11).

For the start of 2018, rainfall accumulations have been around normal for the bulk of the country, Met Eireann explained. Values for the last seven days are measuring close to 100% of the average, it said.

However, the weather is set to become wetter over the weekend and during most of next week.