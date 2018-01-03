Dairygold appoints new chairperson

Dairygold has appointed John O’Gorman as its new chairman to succeed James Lynch, the company announced earlier today.

O’Gorman – who has served as vice-chairman since 2017 – replaces Lynch who served as chairman for three years and recently stepped down having served the maximum term permitted on the board of Dairygold.

O’Gorman, from the Tipperary region, was first elected to the co-op’s board in January 2013. Speaking after his election as chairman, O’Gorman said: “I’m honoured to have been elected to serve as chairman of Dairygold.

“It is a long-standing and ambitious organisation, with a deep commitment to its members and shareholders.

“I am grateful to the board for the confidence and trust they have shown in me today and to the members who have supported me over many years. I look forward to working closely with the board, chief executive Jim Woulfe, staff and Dairygold’s members.

I would like to also pay tribute to my predecessor James Lynch, who served as chairman with great leadership and stewardship over the last three years.

“Dairygold has had a remarkable period of growth and development that has supported our members to realise their on-farm ambitions. I look forward to playing my part in Dairygold’s continued success and exciting future.”

O’Gorman and his wife Alison have three daughters and live in Clogheen, Co Tipperary. The newly-elected chairman holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Business Management and a Diploma in Corporate Direction, Food Business from University College Cork (UCC).