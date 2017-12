It has been confirmed that Aurivo will hold its milk price at 36.5c/L including VAT for milk produced the eleventh month of this year.

This follows on from similar decisions made by other processors in recent days.

Dairygold also announced its decision to hold its price for November milk supplies.

As a result, Dairygold suppliers will receive a milk price of 36c/L – which includes a 0.5c/L quality bonus and VAT.

Meanwhile, Arrabawn has also held its milk price at 37c/L including VAT.

Yesterday, Kerry revealed it was going to hold its milk price for the third month in a row – meaning its suppliers will receive a base price of 36c/L including VAT for November milk.

Prior to these three consecutive decisions to hold its milk price, the processor had increased its milk price for four months in a row.

Its decision to hold its milk price for the eleventh month of this year follows on from similar decisions made by Lakeland Dairies and Glanbia Ireland last week.

Glanbia will pay its milk suppliers 35c/L, including VAT, for November manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

This also represents Glanbia Ireland’s third consecutive month to hold its milk price.

Meanwhile, Lakeland Dairies also held its milk price for November; it suppliers will receive a base price of 36.5c/L – including VAT and a 1c/L butter bonus.

GDT plummets

In other dairy news, the latest Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction in New Zealand has seen the index price take a severe nosedive. This week’s auction, event 202, recorded a decrease of 3.9% – the biggest drop in price this year.

This drop in index is the fifth decrease in the last six offerings, following a slight increase in the last auction on December 5.