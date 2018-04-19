Dairy focus: Changing the game and chasing early grass in north Mayo

Farming 62.5ha in Moygownagh, north Mayo, Padraig Staunton has changed the direction in which his dairy enterprise operates.

With 67 Holstein Friesian cows due to pass through the parlour this year, the Mayo-based farmer has placed a major emphasis on maximising milk production from grass.

Although only in the formative stages of this transition, he told farmers at a recent Aurivo Farm Profitability Programme farm walk that he has “already seen the benefits in the bulk tank”.

As part of the programme, Padraig has set a number of goals to make his business more profitable.