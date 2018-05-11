CSO: Agri input and output prices up well in 2017

The latest agricultural input and output price statistics have been released showing an increase in January both for month-on-month and year-on-year comparisons, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The agricultural input price index increased by 1.0% in January 2018 compared with December 2017, it was revealed. Meanwhile, the agricultural output price index increased by 0.8% over the same period, the CSO found.

The resulting terms of trade index consequently decreased by 0.2% in January 2018.

On an annual basis, the agricultural output price index was up 5.1% in January 2018 compared with January 2017. The agricultural input price index increased by 1.8% in January 2018 compared with the same period.

A further comparison of the January 2018 output sub-indices with the January 2017 sub-indices shows that the largest increase was sheep which was up 8.3%.

On the input side, the biggest increase was unsurprisingly in fertilisers which were up 7.0% on January 2017 prices.

MIlkFlex gets green light for national roll-out

Meanwhile, earlier in the week Finance Ireland announced that plans are in place to make the MilkFlex loan product available through participating co-ops across Ireland.

The new facility – supported by funding from the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) and Rabobank – will offer flexible, competitively-priced loans to dairy farmers with repayments linked to movements in milk price.

The previous scheme provided €64 million in loans to dairy farmer members of Glanbia Co-op since its launch in July 2016.

Key features of the MilkFlex product include: