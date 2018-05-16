Crowds flock to Balmoral as forecast shines on Old Kesh

Crowds are already flocking to Balmoral Show as organisers open the gates of its new showgrounds – Balmoral Park – for the fifth year.

This year is set to be a special one for the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) as it celebrates its 150th anniversary. The 2018 show will also be the first that new chief executive Alan Crowe will take the reins.

Speaking to AgriLand earlier this year, he said he hoped to turn Balmoral into a “hub of international excellence”.

Organisers also say they have a few surprises up their sleeves for the royal wedding this Saturday.

Royalists needn’t fear missing out as they can watch on as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding is broadcast live in a special covered area.

If you’re heading to Balmoral Show, save the hassle of checking the programmes with AgriLand’s lowdown on the top six things worth checking out at this year’s show.

Sunny but breezy

Temperatures are set to soar to an impressive 17º on Saturday, with sunshine and breezes forecast for all four days. Last year more than 100,000 turned out for the first four-day event in recent years.

Despite the crowds, traffic is currently flowing well in all directions.

However, it’s likely the week will also prove popular with silage contractors looking to start first cut after a challenging start to the season.

With grass growth booming over the last few weeks, the dry spell makes an ideal opportunity to get to work before heading starts.