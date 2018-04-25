CROPS WATCH is back: Here’s what we’re looking at in 2018

Following the success of last year’s informative videos, CROPS WATCH – in association with TerraChem – will kick off on AgriLand this week.

Featuring TerraChem agronomist John Mulhare and Kevin Nolan of Nolan Farming, the series will profile four main crops, including: winter barley; winter wheat; spring barley; and beet.

John Mulhare will keep farmers up to date with crop husbandry and agronomy advice from his own farm and the farm of Kevin Nolan, just outside Tullow, Co. Carlow.

Kevin will be providing a farmer’s insight. He will let us know how his crops are progressing, what jobs he has completed and is planning on carrying out as the season progresses.

Advertisement

Winter barley

Winter barley will be one of the first crops to be featured. John will give advice on final fertiliser applications, fungicides, plant growth regulators and trace elements.

Winter wheat

Moving to winter wheat, John and Kevin will discuss disease control and plant growth regulator strategies.

Beet

In one of the first videos in the series, John will also be advising farmers on best practices for establishing beet crops and the best weed control strategies.