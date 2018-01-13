Creed poised to establish targeted fodder transport support

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed is expected to confirm a fodder transport support for farmers most in difficulty, AgriLand has learned.

It is understood that a targeted, localised measure to support the transport of fodder is likely to be announced following a meeting of the recently-established Fodder Action Group this coming Monday, January 15.

It follows various calls for the establishment of a fodder transport subsidy to ease haulage costs for farmers forced to source and move fodder, from other parts of the country, back to their holding.

At the meeting, the group – chaired by Teagasc and consisting of farm organisations, feed merchants, co-ops, banking institutions and department officials – will address current fodder problems in the west and north-west region.

Previously, a spokesperson for the department said: “The group’s objective is to actively monitor the fodder situation and to ensure co-ordinated expertise and guidance is available to affected farmers regarding their options.

These may include sourcing alternative feed, advice on nutrition needs and options, reducing non-breeding stock numbers and ensuring they continue to carry out fodder budgeting.

“Teagasc advisors, working with the support of the group, are focusing on those farmers in particular who have already flagged that they may have fodder issues – in order to help them successfully plan for the winter ahead.

