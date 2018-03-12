Cork co-op targeted by thieves

A co-operative in west Co. Cork has been targeted by thieves over the weekend, according to local reports.

An Garda Siochana has confirmed that it is investigating a break-in at a business premises at Lislevane, Bandon, in the early hours of last Saturday morning, March 10, at 12:20am.

The business premises in question was reported by local media outlet The Southern Star to be Barryroe Co-Op, which is based at Lislevane.

According to a Garda spokesperson, an office window was forced open. It is not known what – if anything – was stolen in the incident.

West Cork based publication The Southern Star put up a post on Facebook saying: “Burglary occurred at Barryroe Co-Op, Barryroe in the early hours (12:20am) of this morning. (Sat). Any information please contact Bandon Garda Station on: 023-8852200.”

Anyone with information on the incident or anyone who may have noticed anything unusual in the area on Friday night is asked to contact Gardai.

Tractor crash

Meanwhile, a tractor driver was airlifted to hospital following a road crash in Co. Limerick yesterday morning (Sunday, March 11), An Garda Siochana has confirmed.

According to a Garda spokesperson, Gardai are investigating a single vehicle road traffic collision which occurred on the R515 – the Fairyfield to Kilmallock road.

The incident occurred at 11:05am on March 11, the spokesperson added.

The sole occupant in the tractor, a man in his 20s, was airlifted to Limerick University Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.