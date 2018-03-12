Cork co-op targeted by thieves
A co-operative in west Co. Cork has been targeted by thieves over the weekend, according to local reports.
An Garda Siochana has confirmed that it is investigating a break-in at a business premises at Lislevane, Bandon, in the early hours of last Saturday morning, March 10, at 12:20am.
The business premises in question was reported by local media outlet The Southern Star to be Barryroe Co-Op, which is based at Lislevane.
West Cork based publication The Southern Star put up a post on Facebook saying: “Burglary occurred at Barryroe Co-Op, Barryroe in the early hours (12:20am) of this morning. (Sat). Any information please contact Bandon Garda Station on: 023-8852200.”
Anyone with information on the incident or anyone who may have noticed anything unusual in the area on Friday night is asked to contact Gardai.
Tractor crash
Meanwhile, a tractor driver was airlifted to hospital following a road crash in Co. Limerick yesterday morning (Sunday, March 11), An Garda Siochana has confirmed.
According to a Garda spokesperson, Gardai are investigating a single vehicle road traffic collision which occurred on the R515 – the Fairyfield to Kilmallock road.
The incident occurred at 11:05am on March 11, the spokesperson added.
Investigations continue – while the road in question remains closed for examination, Gardai have said.