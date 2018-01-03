Contracts awarded for the provision of advisory services to beef producer organisations

It has been confirmed that contracts have now been awarded for the provision of advisory services to producer organisations in the beef sector.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, revealed the details in an announcement issued this morning.

Commenting on the matter, he said: “The approval of facilitators for the provision of advice to producer organisations is another important step in the development of producer organisations in the beef sector.

“The scheme will firstly provide for the provision of advice in farm business planning and beef production planning; and secondly for the provision of advice on the establishment and recognition of a producer organisation as a legal entity which is a requirement of the EU regulations.

Producer organisations across the agricultural sector can conduct important functions on behalf of their members – such as, refining supply in response to market demand, improving the branding of products and optimising production costs.

“I wholeheartedly support the implementation and development of producer organisations and would strongly encourage farmers to collectively examine the potential benefits.

“I look forward to seeing what I believe will be very positive outcomes from this scheme across this sector in the coming years,” he added.

The minister also reminded farmers that his department has provided guidelines and recommendations, which will assist farmers and other interested stakeholders who wish to avail of the services of the approved facilitators – this information is available online.

Concluding Minster Creed said: “The recognition of a producer organisation by my department allows them to negotiate collectively on behalf of their members with processors, for the price they receive for cattle they supply for slaughter.

This is a very important step in allowing primary producers to proactively engage with processors in negotiating the supply and sale price of their cattle.