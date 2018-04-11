Consultation process on new strategy for the organic sector set to open

A public consultation process on the new strategic plan for the development of the organic sector is set to open tomorrow (Thursday, April 12).

The Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Andrew Doyle, announced his intention to launch the consultation this morning.

The consultation process will be open for a seven-week period from tomorrow until Thursday, May 31, 2018.

Commenting on the proposed consultation, Minister Doyle said: “This is an opportunity for all interested parties to contribute to the development of the new strategic plan for the development of the organic sector.

“This strategy will incorporate: sectoral and cross-sectoral recommendations; market developments; training and education; public awareness; and wider EU policy.

It is critical that stakeholders have their views considered, before the finalisation of this strategy which aims to build on progress made and provide clear direction for further development of the organic sector for the next seven years.

The Organic Sector Strategy Group – which was recently established by Minister Doyle – is tasked with developing this strategy for the development of the organic sector for the period up to 2025.

Advertisement

It is expected the draft strategy for the sector will be presented to the minister in the last quarter of 2018.

Submissions made by email should be sent to: [email protected]. Alternatively, written submissions can be made by post by sending them to: The Organic Unit, Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Johnstown Castle Estate, Co. Wexford.