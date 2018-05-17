Concerns raised over €1.1 billion AIB loan sale – but family farm homes are safe

AIB today announced an agreement to sell a portfolio of non-performing loans worth €1.1 billion to a business consortium.

While the bank is believed to have assured that no family farm homes are included in the deal, concerns have been raised over the future of loans secured with farmland.

Commenting on the agreed sale, Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) president Joe Healy said AIB gave a commitment to the farm organisation that any family farm homes would be excluded from any loan sales.

Healy acknowledged that this commitment had been met in today’s statement, but said he remained concerned that some investment loans secured against farmland may be included.

The president, along with Farm Business chairman Martin Stapleton, held a meeting with AIB last week and discussed a range of issues affecting the farming community, including the resolution of non-performing loans in arrears.

Advertisement

AIB advised that most farm borrowers in financial difficulty have engaged and have had loans restructured.

The bank also said it will not include restructured loans that are performing to agreed terms in any future potential loan sales.

AIB assured the IFA that it will continue to implement sustainable solutions for customers in financial difficulty where they engage with the bank.