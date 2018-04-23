Co. Antrim slurry spill: Police warning motorists to slow down

Police are warning motorists to reduce their speed and to drive with “extreme caution” around north-west Lisburn today, following reports of a slurry spill.

Officers said the incident happened this morning close to the start of the Moss Road, Stoneyford, Co. Antrim – a rural road which connects up with Sheepwalk Road.

It’s understood that no one has been injured in the incident.

Advertisement

Sheep theft

Meanwhile, an appeal for information has been issued after it was discovered that over 70 sheep were reportedly stolen in the west of Ireland.

Some 74 sheep were thought to have been stolen in the Cloonacool area of Co. Sligo in recent months.

The Blackface Mountain sheep were last seen after Christmas and are understood to have distinctive ear markings.

Half of the sheep have an ‘L’ shape cut out on their right ear, while the other half have a slit though their left ear. The animals also had red paint on the their shoulders and over their kidneys.