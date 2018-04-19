Classic corner: Surviving example back to its former glory

Massey Ferguson had scored a dramatic success with the 100 series that was introduced in 1964.

The 135 and 165 became the workhorses on many farms; it was with these models that the great sales battle with Ford was fought during the 1960s and 1970s.

More powerful models were introduced later, such as the 75hp 185 in 1971, as the diversity of the range increased – in response to the fight for market share.

During this period, Massey Ferguson had the great advantage of the ‘A’ series Perkins engines – which were considered as reliable as the tide. Moreover, everything else about the tractors just seemed to fit in with the farming of the time.

Neither time nor tide, however, stand still. So it was in the mid-1970s that Massey Ferguson felt the need for a more modern range, especially as Ford had upgraded the ‘Force’ model range in 1975 (to give us the 5600, 6600, etc).

Enter the Massey Ferguson 200 series in the same year – a range of tractors which appeared a good deal more modern and up-to-date.

The clean lines and grey, lozenge-shaped radiator-surround became an iconic emblem of Massey Ferguson; these traits made them instantly recognisable, whether made at Banner Lane or by one of the many factories in other countries that the company licensed production rights to.

Modernity only went so far though; underneath the tin-work things stayed much as they were.

The MF 185 might well have been dressed up as the MF 275, but the engine remained the same Perkins A4.28 unit – which stayed with this mid-range tractor, even when it was granted a small power increase in 1983 and morphed into the MF 290.

It was the same story with the transmission. There were basically two different gearboxes – one with eight speeds; the other with 12. Which one was fitted depended upon the model year, country of sale or whether the option was actually offered.

The MF 290 can be found with either, although the 12-speed is the more desirable.

Cabs were another area where great variation can be found. Massey Ferguson would often export 100 series tractors with none at all, leaving importers to fit locally-made items if required.

For the Irish and UK market the company typically fitted its own, especially as roll-over protection had become mandatory in the UK in 1970.

Indeed, farmers were starting to look for some proper protection from the elements in addition to a safety cage, rather than suffering what was often little more than a garden shed bolted to the back of the tractor – almost as an afterthought.

Hence the 200 series tractors were the first Massey Fergusons sold in Britain to have a ‘styled’ cab as standard, instead of leaving it to a dealer or distributor to fit one – if the customer even requested such a luxury.

The evolution of the 100 series into the 200 series created a tractor that was based around solid, well-tested and respected mechanical components, while appearing to be much more contemporary and up-to-date.

They were more or less invincible and even if they did break down, the parts were readily available.

They have never been accused of being over-complicated or especially difficult to work on. These same qualities are still apparent in surviving examples, with the added advantage that they do scrub up rather well – even after a good deal of neglect and the passage of many years.

If there was a range of tractors that has stood the test of time, without accumulating a long list of known problems that buyers need to be wary of, then MF’s 200 series must be it.

Yes, they suffer wear and tear – as all machines do – and perhaps the PTO brake is a matter of concern, but there are few major vices. If looked after well, they should continue indefinitely into the future.

The MF 290 pictured here has been refurbished to a very acceptable condition by McHugh Tractors of Ballinasloe, Co. Galway.

It has 6,100 hours on the clock and sports a splendid factory-reminiscent re-spray that belies its age.

At 77hp it must be considered a ‘small’ tractor by today’s standards; yet, if not too much is expected of it then there is no reason why it shouldn’t provide another 30+ years’ service – to an agricultural or recreational enterprise.

It certainly would not look out of place in such a role – even now.