Check out the latest job offerings in the agri sector

A number of employers in the agricultural sector are currently looking to hire new staff, including AgriLand.

A variety of positions are available in the sector at present, including posts in sales and marketing as well as a full-time position on a dairy farm.

Whether you’re just starting out on the career ladder or fancy a new start, a full list of vacancies is available on AgriRecruit.ie.

Social media manager (internship)

Are you up-to-date with all of the social media lingo and a person who wishes to manage the Facebook page belonging to the largest digital farming publication in Ireland?

With over 350,000 monthly readers, we reach millions of people every single month on social media.

We are looking for a guru to bring our online social media presence to the next level. Working with us, you will help grow our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat accounts.

The right candidate should have a social media or marketing degree, or be working towards such a degree. Click here for more information

Dairy farm worker

A full-time position is presently available on Bawn Lusk Dairy Farm, which is located just outside Kilkenny city.

Working with a 160-cow herd, this position has a flexible start date. The right candidate is required to start by June at the latest.

Prior experience on a dairy farm is not essential, but stock experience is required.

Financial advisor

Irish life assurance firm Acorn Life is currently seeking people with experience in agri sales and the agriculture industry to join its team as financial advisors, particularly in the Munster region.

As part of a company offering protection, savings and investment products for the Irish public, successful candidates must have excellent interpersonal and communication skills; plus a full, clean driving license.

They must be hard-working, goal-oriented, self-confident and must have a successful track record in their current/previous field of employment. Click here for more information

Sales advisor

Animal nutrition and forage specialist AgriTech has vacancies for full-time sales advisors in west Cork, Waterford, Galway, Meath, Louth and east Clare.

This position is ideally suited to people who want to build a “sustainable and profitable business” while working with an existing customer base, according to the firm.

Requirements include a sound knowledge of the agri sector and previous sales experience with a proven track record. While a background in agriculture is desirable, it is not essential as continuous training and ongoing technical and sales support will be provided. Click here for more information

Technical sales advisor

Agricultural supplier Jordan Agri is seeking to recruit an ambitious person to provide quality service to its customers and expand its business as a technical sales advisor.

Responsibilities in the role include: supporting customers with expert technical advice; farm input sales; the growth and development of the company’s customer base; account management; and identifying and developing business opportunities.

The appointment will lead to what the firm describes as a competitive salary and a company vehicle will also be provided.