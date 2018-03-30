Check out the latest agri job openings

Every month a variety of agri job openings arise in the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland and further afield, a listing of which is available on AgriRecruit.ie.

In recent weeks a variety of employers have put out calls seeking applications to fill a host of positions across the agricultural sector.

Vacancies include opportunities in sales, management, industry and advisory.

Technical sales advisor (Cork)

Grassland Agro – the company that sources, produces and sells a complete range of conventional commodity fertilisers and soil conditioning products – is now looking to recruit two technical sales advisors in the east and north Cork regions.

The successful candidate will be offered an opportunity to grow a long-term sales career with a progressive and well-established company.

Candidates need to be from a farming background, with an agricultural qualification and a knowledge of cultivation and animal husbandry. Click here for more

Technical sales advisor (midlands)

Grassland Agro – the company that sources, produces and sells a complete range of conventional commodity fertilisers and soil conditioning products – are looking to recruit a technical sales advisor in the Longford/Westmeath region.

While all Grassland Agro products are directly distributed by agri merchants and co-ops across Ireland, the company has over 30 agronomy sales specialists visiting farmers everyday explaining the merits of the products to each farmers business.

The successful candidate must be from a farming background, with excellent knowledge of farming and possess a qualification relevant to the industry. Click here for more

Industrial workers (farm unit)

The Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute in Northern Ireland (AFBI) is looking for industrial workers for positions at the Hillsborough farm unit in Co. Down.

Completed application forms for the full-time positions must be returned to arrive not later than 12:00 noon on Friday April 13.

Advertisement

The salary for the position is advertised at £366.57 (€417.27) per week. For more detailed information and to apply, please go to www.nicsrecruitment.org.uk Click here for more

Industrial workers (dairy unit)

The Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute in Northern Ireland (AFBI) is also looking for industrial workers for positions at the Hillsborough dairy unit in Co. Down.

Completed application forms for the full-time positions must be returned to arrive not later than 12:00 noon on Friday April 13.

The salary for the position is advertised at £366.57 (€417.27) per week. For more detailed information and to apply, please go to www.nicrecruitment.org.uk Click here for more

eCommerce Executive (Aurivo)

Homeland, part of the Aurivo group, is currently recruiting for the position of ecommerce executive for the group’s network of award-winning retail, lifestyle and agri stores.

The position will involved reporting to the ecommerce manager and the role will support the “ambitious growth plans” for our online channel.

The successful candidate will have a third-level qualification in business, marketing or relevant area of study; plus, at least two-to-three years experience in a similar role. A commercially-minded individual is preferable with some experience in the retail sector. Click here for more

Ruminant Nutrition Adviser (Dale Farm)

United Feeds is part of the Dale Farm Group, and one of Northern Ireland’s largest feed companies with manufacturing facilities in Belfast and Dungannon.

As part of the company’s ambitious growth plans, United Feeds now wishes to recruit for the position of ruminant nutrition advisor – a key position within its technical sales team.

Reporting to the sales manager the ruminant nutrition adviser will be responsible for growing sales in line with agreed targets through the development of customer relationships.