Change of venue for Lemken demo day

The Lemken ‘demo day’, in conjunction with TFM (Templetuohy Farm Machinery), will go ahead tomorrow, Thursday (March 15).

However, there has been a change of venue. The event will now take place at Tinryland GAA grounds and no working demonstrations will take place.

Tinryland GAA grounds is just off exit five (Bunclody) on the M9 and is on the N80 between Carlow town and Bunclody.

The machines are all in place. However, following heavy rain today (Wednesday), ground conditions are not suitable for a working demonstration. Ploughs, discs and drills will all be on display on the day.

Ploughs on display

The Juwel 8 TCP ISOBUS plough and a five-furrow Juwel 7 plough will be on show, along with a Diamant 11 – a seven-furrow, semi-mounted plough – and a EurOpal 8, fitted with a FixPack press.

Discs on display

The Heliodor 9, Rubin 12 and the Rubin 9 will also be showcased. The Rubin 12 has apparently become “popular for grass reseeding”. The Rubin 9 will be exhibited in 3-5m widths.

Seed drills

A 4m ISOBUS Solitair 9 – with section control and a variable seed rate capability – will also be on display. All drills feature the Lemken double-disc and press-wheel systems.