Change at the helm of AIB’s agri team
It has been confirmed this week that Tadhg Buckley will take the reins of AIB’s agri team at the beginning of next month.
Buckley is due to take over from Anne Finnegan, who is set to take a new role within AIB.
The dairy farmer’s appointment as head of the agri sector followed an internal selection process.
The qualified financial advisor runs a dairy farm and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Agricultural Science from University College Dublin (UCD).
As well as this, the Cork native picked up a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Limerick in 2015.
The accomplished academic was also awarded a Nuffield Scholarship in 2009. For his topic, he chose to examine the role of dairy future markets and other price risk management mechanisms in the EU dairy industry.
One of the key aims of the study was to give all participants in the Irish dairy industry a better understanding of price risk management and how it applies to the dairy industry.
Buckley is scheduled to take up his new role on June 1. He will head up a team of agri advisors to support AIB’s farming customers.
The team was first established in the early 1970s and it aims to “provide strong, objective farm financial and technical analysis of individual farm cases as necessary”. A list of agri advisors employed by the bank is available online.