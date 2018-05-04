Change at the helm of AIB’s agri team

It has been confirmed this week that Tadhg Buckley will take the reins of AIB’s agri team at the beginning of next month.

Buckley is due to take over from Anne Finnegan, who is set to take a new role within AIB.

The dairy farmer’s appointment as head of the agri sector followed an internal selection process.

Bringing a wealth of experience to the role, Buckley has worked in various agri advisory roles in AIB since the early 2000s. Most recently, he headed up the bank’s agri advisory team in Co. Cork and the south-west.

The qualified financial advisor runs a dairy farm and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Agricultural Science from University College Dublin (UCD).

As well as this, the Cork native picked up a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Limerick in 2015.

The accomplished academic was also awarded a Nuffield Scholarship in 2009. For his topic, he chose to examine the role of dairy future markets and other price risk management mechanisms in the EU dairy industry.

Sponsored by FBD Trust, Buckley travelled to mainland Europe, the US and New Zealand as part of the scholarship.

One of the key aims of the study was to give all participants in the Irish dairy industry a better understanding of price risk management and how it applies to the dairy industry.

Buckley is scheduled to take up his new role on June 1. He will head up a team of agri advisors to support AIB’s farming customers.