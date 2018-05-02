Certified Irish Hereford Prime beef gets wrapping revamp
A new line of packaging for all Certified Irish Hereford Prime (CIHP) beef products has been announced by ABP Food Group.
This new packaging was designed by ABP in conjunction with Bord Bia and “highlights the quality of the product”, according to the company.
As part of the launch, Irish Hereford Prime brand ambassador and former Irish rugby international John Hayes launched new branded boards and knives at Fire restaurant, Dublin city centre.
The new CIHP packaging, which apparently “highlights quality elements of the product”, will also be exported across Europe to a range of clients including many Michelin-starred restaurants.
Eoin Ryan, European sales and marketing manager for ABP Food Group, said: “At ABP, we produce high-quality beef products; therefore it is important that we have packaging to match these products.
It was great to team up with Bord Bia in the design process to ensure that it is fit for purpose and meets the highest quality standard for food packaging.
All of the Certified Irish Hereford beef that ABP produce is sourced from the Irish Hereford Prime group of over 4,000 farmers from across Ireland. These farmers supply ABP’s six Irish plants on a weekly basis, according to the group.