Cereals 2018: Showcasing the best in arable innovation

Over 20,000 farmers, agronomists and arable industry experts will attend the Cereals 2018 event on June 13-14 in Cambridgeshire, England.

Visitors to Cereals 2018 can: see, hear and touch the latest innovations; gain valuable business advice from a host of industry-leading exhibitors; and experience new and improved event features.

Innovation entrances

Setting the scene on arrival, the innovation entrance marquees give visitors a preview of cutting-edge innovations from companies exhibiting at this year’s event.

‘Hands Free Hectare’

Cereals 2018 will be hosting live demonstrations of Harper Adams University and Precision Decisions groundbreaking ‘Hands Free Hectare’ project.

The Hands Free Hectare project plans to be the world’s first to harvest a crop using only robots. The team will demonstrate the machinery in a winter barely plot in the agronomy zone on both days of the event. It will be the only demonstration outside of the university plot this year.

The soil pit

Designed to show farmers what really goes on below ground level, the 20m long and 1.5m deep soil pit will provide a worm’s eye view of roots and soil structure. It also delivers a unique opportunity to discover the impact of different cropping options on soil health.

Drone zone

Visitors can watch some of the latest drones in action and discover how to use and analyse the data they collect. Manufacturers and software providers will be on hand to demonstrate the benefits of this rapidly-growing technology.

Cereals controversial

A new series of stimulating debates will be held in a dedicated marquee. Visitors will have the opportunity to hear from politicians, industry commentators and sector experts who will share their opinions on some of the hottest topics affecting the arable industry.

Advertisement

Cereals conversations

A new seminar feature will provide advice and updates on the latest research. It will also highlight best practice. Speaker-led sessions, delivered by industry experts, will arm arable farmers with practical ideas to take home.

Guided tours

Professionally-moderated, expert-led tours will provide a curated look at the latest products and solutions within specific interest areas. The tours also provide valuable networking opportunities.

Specialist crop zone

Novel crops for specialist markets will be on display in partnership with Premium Crops.

Back on the map

Cereals 2018 is organised by Comexposium, the organisers of SIMA, and brings global agricultural knowledge to the UK’s technical event for the arable industry.

Jon Day, event director at Comexposium, said: “By changing our approach this year, we are putting Cereals 2018 firmly back on the map as the leading technical arable event.

“Our collaborative approach, with exhibitor and farmer advisory boards driving the direction of the event, will ensure it remains relevant to the arable industry both now and in the future,” he explained.

More information

Tickets are now on sale via the website and cost £24 for a one-day adult ticket, £32 for a two-day adult ticket, and £20 for a one-day student ticket. Discounts are available in advance on group bookings.

Cereals is easily accessible from all London airports and rail connections from London King’s Cross run every 30 minutes.

For more information on Cereals 2018, just Click here