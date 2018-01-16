Cattle marts: Prices improve on the pre-Christmas period

Cattle marts are getting back into full swing following the Christmas break and – for the most part – have kicked off to a positive note.

Mart managers are reporting a generally good trade, with many suggesting that activity has increased around the ring. They have also noted that prices have improved on the pre-Christmas period.

Ennis Mart

Numbers were reported to be stronger than expected at Ennis Mart on Thursday last (January 11); 200 cull cows went under the hammer.

A very strong trade for forward stock in all categories was reported by the mart’s Danny Moran.

“A reasonable entry of bulls met a very strong demand and these lots traded for €2-2.25/kg,” he explained.

Sample bullock prices: Charolais: 634kg – €1,475 or €2.33/kg;

Limousin: 472kg – €1,150 or €2.43/kg;

Charolais: 750kg – €1,770 or €2.36/kg;

Hereford: 542kg – €1,100 or €2.03/kg.

He said: “Light stores were scarce overall, but it was the quality stock that dominated the trade.”

Sample heifer prices: Limousin: 477kg – €1,135 or €2.38/kg;

Charolais: 468kg – €1,165 or €2.49/kg;

Charolais: 690kg – €1,605 or €2.33/kg;

Limousin: 640kg – €1,440 or €2.25/kg.

In addition, there was a large entry of cull cows; some of these lots exceeded €2/kg.

Sample cull cow prices: Limousin: 660kg – €1,490 or €2.26/kg;

Aberdeen Angus: 775kg – €1,340 or €1.73/kg;

Charolais: 800kg – €1,710 or €2.14/kg;

Friesian: 770kg – €1,270 or €1.65/kg.

Castlerea Mart

Some 350 cattle were presented for sale at Castlerea Mart, Co. Roscommon, on Thursday (January 11) at the first sale of 2018. The trade was reported as good for all categories of stock.

Store heifers and bullocks, in particular, proved to be very popular with these lots achieving the highest prices on the day.

Sample heifer and steer prices: Aberdeen Angus heifer: 450kg – €1,050 or €2.33/kg;

Limousin heifer: 425kg – €1,100 or €2.44/kg;

Begian Blue heifer: 600kg – €1,580 or €2.63/kg;

Charolais bullock: 520kg – €1,275 or €2.45/kg;

Limousin bullock: 560kg – €1,325 or €2.36/kg;

Belgian Blue bullock: 440kg – €1,040 or €2.36/kg.

On the day, top-quality weanlings proved to be popular. These lots achieved prices higher than the pre-Christmas period.

Sample weanling prices: Charolais heifer: 340kg – €940 or €2.76/kg;

Limousin heifer: 255kg – €750 or €2.94/kg;

Charolais bull: 290kg – €790 or €2.72/kg;

Limousin bull: 255kg – €740 or €2.90/kg.

According to the mart’s Brendan Egan, cows with calves at foot made up to €2,100/head and in-calf cows traded for €850-1,365/head.

The dry cow trade held firm, he added, with good-quality cows making in excess of €2/kg.

Charolais: 695kg – €1,380 or €1.98/kg;

Limousin: 920kg – €1,865 or €2.00/kg;

Simmental: 820kg – €1,590 or €1.93/kg;

Friesian: 495kg – €630 or €1.27/kg.

Raphoe Mart

Last Thursday’s sale in Raphoe Mart, Co. Donegal – the first sale of the year – featured a large entry of cattle, according to the mart’s Anne Harkin.

There was a lively trade with many keen buyers in attendance.

On the day, store cattle proved to be very popular. A top-quality bullock weighing 775kg sold for €1,880 or €2.42/kg.

Top-class bulls (weighing over 600kg) sold at €600-1,110 over, the mart manager stated. Beef bullocks made €600-1,105 over and lighter store steers sold for €400-800/kg.

Beef heifers made €550-1,005 over and store heifers traded at €350-670 over or €2.10-2.80/kg. Fat, well-fleshed cows sold at €700-1,780/head.

Kilkenny Mart

A large cattle sale, consisting of 750 animals, was witnessed in Kilkenny Mart, Cillin Hill, on Thursday last, according to the mart’s George Candler.

Some 245 cull cows went under the hammer and a 99% clearance rate was achieved. Friesian lots traded for €0.85-1.90/kg, while continental types sold for €1.25-2.30/kg.

In addition, he said, prices were similar – in some cases – to returns achieved during the pre-Christmas period.

Quality heifers also met a good trade. The heavier lots made €2.00-2.46/kg, €1.80-2.55/kg was paid for the forward store lots and the lighter store classes (<400kg) made €1.80-2.75/kg.

Sample heifer prices: Limousin: 635kg – €1,560 or €2.46/kg;

Charolais: 600kg – €1,360 or €2.27/kg;

Aberdeen Angus: 520kg – €1,160 or €2.23/kg;

Limousin: 490kg – €1,235 or €2.52/kg;

Charolais: 390kg – €890 or €2.28/kg;

Limousin: 240kg – €660 or €2.75/kg.

In the steer ring, George said, quality beef and forward store lots sold well and the majority traded at €1.60-2.53/kg.

Sample bullock prices: Charolais: 570kg – €1,200 or €2.11/kg;

Friesian: 545kg – €1,045 or €1.92/kg;

Belgian Blue: 495kg – €1,160 or €2.34/kg;

Hereford: 405kg – €740 or €1.83/kg;

Aubrac: 315kg – €660 or €2.10/kg;

Aberdeen Angus: 300kg – €610 or €2.03/kg.

Carnew Mart

Some 930 cattle went under the hammer in Carnew Mart, Co. Wicklow, on Saturday (January 13). 100 calves also passed through the ring.

David Quinn, the mart manager, said that all cattle met a strong trade, with bull weanlings achieving improved prices. A 100% clearance rate was recorded on the day.

Sample heifer prices: Charolais: 502kg – €1,300 or €2.58/kg;

Aberdeen Angus: 522kg – €1,000 or €1.91/kg;

Limousin: 488kg – €1,180 or €2.41/kg;

Hereford: 656kg – €1,450 or €2.21/kg.

On the day, store bullocks made €550-1,040 over, while Friesian steers sold for €140-630 along with their weight. Heifers were reported to trade well; stores made €350-820 over.

Sample bullock prices: Charolais: 410kg – €1,060 or €2.58/kg;

Limousin: 440kg – €935 or €2.12/kg;

Limousin: 562kg – €1,390 or €2.47/kg;

Hereford: 489kg – €955 or €1.95/kg.