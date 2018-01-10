Cattle marts: Pics and prices from the first sale of 2018 at Carnaross Mart

A sale of calves, heifers, bullocks, dry and cull cows took place at Carnaross Mart, Co. Meath, on Monday last (January 8).

The mart’s manager, Hugh McNern, said: “There was a good crowd in attendance for the first sale of the year at the mart. Good clearances were achieved by all cattle on the day.

Some 450 animals passed through the rings at the Meath-based venue. The trade was brisk in all rings, with quality lots achieving the highest prices.

In the bullock ring, steers met a firm trade. In addition, a good clearance was reported and only a small number went unsold.

A number of dry cows also passed through the ring. These lots also experienced good clearances. Furthermore, a number of dairy cull cows were also sold. Examples of these lots can be viewed below.