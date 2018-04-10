Case IH loads up for next month’s ‘Grass & Muck’ event in Co. Tipperary

The two newest tractors from Case IH will feature at ‘FTMTA Grass & Muck’ at Gurteen Agricultural College, Co. Tipperary, next month (Thursday, May 17).

Front and centre will be the Maxxum Multicontroller (with ActiveDrive 8 transmission) and the entry-level Puma X model. They will be joined on the stand by the RB455 and RB5454 round balers, which have undergone “substantial upgrades”.

Also present will be “high-horsepower” Puma CVX and “compact” Luxxum tractors.

The Maxxum 145 Multicontroller, equipped with the new ActiveDrive 8 transmission, reportedly achieved the “lowest specific fuel consumption ever recorded for a four-cylinder tractor” in the PowerMix test.

A key factor in the result, says Case IH, was the tractor’s ActiveDrive 8 transmission – a new 24F 24R semi-powershift which provides eight powershift steps in each of three ranges.

The transmission can now be specified on all Maxxum Multicontroller tractors from 116hp to 145hp, as an alternative to ActiveDrive 4 (a four-step 16F 16R 40kph semi-powershift) and the continuously-variable 50kph CVXDrive.

Case IH says that ActiveDrive 8 is suited to power-hungry tasks where maintaining momentum is critical, such as cultivations or operating large mowers (because the clutch pedal is not required to change gear).

‘X’ marks the spot

Meanwhile, the Puma X tractor is a new base specification version of the existing Puma tractor. The Puma X range features the Case IH six-step semi-powershift transmission, and is available with rated power outputs of 140, 150 and 165hp. Maximum outputs, including ‘Engine Power Management’, are 175, 190 and 210hp.

While the tractors are built around a lighter rear axle, many of the key changes are to be found in the cab.

For example, it has a “basic” digital information display and features that Case IH says are likely to appeal to livestock farmers. Such features include a low-profile roof and an opening right-hand door (in addition to that on the left side of the tractor).

Round baler upgrades

Upgrades to two round baler models will also feature at next month’s event, including the combination RB 545 Silage Pack fixed-chamber machine (pictured below).

This now includes improved front hood access (when changing net and film), stronger rotor cutter knives, a configurable ‘blank knife’ option, an improved bale quarter turn option and longer wrapper table belts.

The RB455 variable-chamber round baler (pictured below), of less interest to prospective Irish buyers, also benefits from a 2018 upgrade.

This includes a dual-density option, while a new rotor design on Rotor Cutter models is said to improve durability. Tine thickness has increased from 6mm to 8mm; the inter-tine spacing is up from 8mm to 10mm.