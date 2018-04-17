Carrick-on-Suir mart ‘out of action’ until further notice

Following on from yesterday evening’s fire, which broke out at Carrick-on-Suir Livestock Mart in Co. Tipperary, the mart operators have announced that all sales have been postponed until further notice.

In a statement on the Carrick-on-Suir Livestock Sales Ltd Facebook page, which was posted late last night (Monday, April 16), the management said: “Today at around 7:00pm a fire erupted in the bathroom region of the building.

Sadly, as it was an electrical fire, the power had to be cut before the water could be discharged onto the blaze.

“The fire then spread towards the offices. Thankfully it did not reach the ring and nobody was injured,” the mart operators said.

It was added that the mart would be re-opening as soon as possible.

Speaking to local radio station Tipp FM this morning, director of Carrick-on-Suir Livestock Sales John Curran said: We’re very disappointed; after two generations and 61 years of business, unfortunately now our premises has been so badly damaged.

“I’d like to thank the fire brigade for the amount of work they did in putting it out and minimising the damage.

In spite of the disaster, we’re very grateful that last night our staff, and a considerable amount of farmers, arrived on the scene to offer help and to sympathise with us on the damage.

When asked about the impact on local farmers, Curran said: “It’s going to impact on them; they’re going to have to travel further. It’s going to put more expense and more inconvenience on them.