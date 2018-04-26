Carbery Group announces Italian acquisition

West Cork based Carbery Group has announced the acquisition of Janousek, an Italian-based flavour company, by its international flavours company, Synergy Flavours.

This acquisition will reinforce Synergy’s business position in mainland Europe and provide an innovation and manufacturing hub to cater for further expansion, according to a group spokesperson.

Janousek has a “long tradition in flavour manufacture”, according to Carbery, specialising in natural flavours and extracts.

Founded in Prague in 1883, the business relocated to Trieste in northern Italy and, in 1992, built its current facility from where it now serves markets in both western and eastern Europe.

Its market position in natural flavours, combined with proprietary extraction technologies, has enabled the business to apparently develop “leading positions” in the beverage, nutrition and confectionery market sectors.

Advertisement

Commenting on Carbery’s latest expansion of its flavour and taste business, Jason Hawkins, CEO of Carbery Group, said that the geographical positioning of the business provided a “tremendous opportunity” for Synergy to further leverage its position in the European market.

It will also provide a “Brexit-proof solution” to customers currently serviced from Synergy’s European headquarters in High Wycombe, near London, Hawkins added.

“In addition, Janousek’s extraction technology and natural flavour capability will further enhance Synergy’s portfolio of technologies which has made it a market leader in the provision of natural flavour solutions for food, nutritional and beverage applications,” he said.

Vladislav Janousek, president of Janousek SpA, commented that he was very happy to see his family business join the Carbery Group which has a “demonstrated track record of nurturing acquired businesses and facilitating their expansion in the global market”.