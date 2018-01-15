CAP report: ‘Intelligent approach’ needed regarding young farmers
The publication of the “Draft Report on the implementation of CAP, young farmers’ tools in the EU after the 2013 reform” has been welcomed by CEJA, the European young farmers’ organisation.
A CEJA spokesperson said the organisation welcomed the draft report outlined by Italian MEP Nicola Caputo, which was presented last week during the European Parliament’s AGRI Committee meeting.
The document highlights key points that CEJA has been campaigning for in its position papers, the spokesperson said. These include: improved access to land and credit; encouraging knowledge transfer and succession planning; the setting up of more advisory services; and the reduction of administrative barriers for young farmers.
CEJA President Jannes Maes commented on the document, stating: “The report outlines the need for strategic choices, like the definition of an active farmer.
These, in combination with specific young farmer measures, are necessary to facilitate the entry of young people into the sector.
CEJA has urged MEPs to support the young farmers’ organisation in promoting the measures and the report, particularly in the context of the discussions with the European Commission concerning ‘The Future of Food and Farming’ communication and the CAP post-2020.
The measures are essential in supporting young farmers and ensuring generational renewal in the agricultural sector takes place, CEJA stressed.
Comments