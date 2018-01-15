CAP report: ‘Intelligent approach’ needed regarding young farmers

The publication of the “Draft Report on the implementation of CAP, young farmers’ tools in the EU after the 2013 reform” has been welcomed by CEJA, the European young farmers’ organisation.

A CEJA spokesperson said the organisation welcomed the draft report outlined by Italian MEP Nicola Caputo, which was presented last week during the European Parliament’s AGRI Committee meeting.

Caputo stressed the need for ambition regarding young farmers and that policy-makers should use an “intelligent approach” when dealing with these issues.

The document highlights key points that CEJA has been campaigning for in its position papers, the spokesperson said. These include: improved access to land and credit; encouraging knowledge transfer and succession planning; the setting up of more advisory services; and the reduction of administrative barriers for young farmers.

CEJA President Jannes Maes commented on the document, stating: “The report outlines the need for strategic choices, like the definition of an active farmer.

These, in combination with specific young farmer measures, are necessary to facilitate the entry of young people into the sector.

CEJA has urged MEPs to support the young farmers’ organisation in promoting the measures and the report, particularly in the context of the discussions with the European Commission concerning ‘The Future of Food and Farming’ communication and the CAP post-2020.

