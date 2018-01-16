Can you make or save €50/ac in 2018 on your tillage farm?

Making or saving €50/acre can make a big difference on any farm. The theme of the Teagasc Spring Tillage Seminar being held in Athy on Wednesday, January 17, is just that. The event is part of a series of seminars being held across the country.

The Kildare-based seminar, organised by Teagasc’s Ivan Whitten, will kick things off in style. John Spink, head of crops research at Teagasc Oak Park, will make a presentation on ‘optimising decisions in growing winter oilseed rape.’

‘Understanding soil fertility is the key to profitable spring cereals‘ is the title of Martin Bourke’s presentation. Bourke is a Teagasc tillage advisor in Co. Wicklow.

John Metcalfe is a tillage consultant with Crop Team Ltd. He will be speaking on the topic of ‘putting principals into practice when growing winter barley.’

The final speaker of the night is Brian Reilly, trials manager with Drummonds. He will describe his essential toolbox in dealing with late-sown winter wheat.

Advertisement

18 events to be held across the country

The seminar is just one of a series of events being hosted, all around the country, by Teagasc in January and February. All of the seminars will focus on crop margins and saving on costs.

Key topics: Crop planning and margins 2018;

Spring cereal varieties and sowing rates;

Crop nutrition to achieve savings;

Pest management in light of resistance.

The first of the Teagasc Spring Tillage Seminars kick off this week. First up is Co. Wexford on Tuesday night. Events start at 8:00pm, apart from Kildare, which begins at 7:30pm.