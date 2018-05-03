Calling all Ford fanatics: Go back in time at this ‘classic’ sale

As reported back on April 16, what has been described as “one of the most important collections of classic Ford and Ford-related tractors” will be sold at auction on Saturday, May 12 in England.

The collection is owned by tractor enthusiast Paul Cable (pictured above). The auction – comprising 38 sought-after classic tractors and piles of implements and spares – will be conducted by Cheffins.

Tim Scrivener, who routinely visits auctions and on-site sales for AgriLand, travelled to Paul Cable’s base – Colesdale Farm, Potters Bar in Hertfordshire (England) – to photograph the collection.

Here, we take you through just some of the lots; we’ve got nuggets of useful information on many of the beasts in this 38-strong collection.

This 1985 (six-cylinder) Ford TW-25 (above) comes with a rear linkage, drawbar, PAVT rear rims, inside rear wheel weights, front (under-slung) weights, ZF front axle and a Q cab. It’s shod on 18.4 R38 rear and 14.9 R28 front wheels and tyres. 5,783 hours are showing on the clock. Its serial number is 913619.

This 1982 (six-cylinder) Ford TW-20 (above) is notable for being a 2WD version; its serial number is 910261. It’s home to a rear linkage, drawbar, PAVT rear rims, inside rear wheel weights and a Q cab. It’s shod on 18.4 R38 rear and 11.0-16 front wheels and tyres. 5,182 hours are showing on the clock. 2WD variants are not especially common in the UK and Ireland.

This 1979 (four-cylinder) County 762H (above) comes with a rear linkage, PTO and five front ‘slab’ weights. It’s shod on Goodyear 13.6/12-38 rear and 7.50-18 front wheels and tyres. Its serial number is 39764.

This 1981 (six-cylinder) Ford 8100 (above) is fitted with a rear linkage, pick-up hitch, Dual Power, Load Monitor and a Q cab. It’s shod on 16.9 R38 rear and Goodyear 11.00-16 front wheels and tyres. 5,947 hours are showing on the clock. Its serial number is 511035.

This 1978 (six-cylinder) Ford 8100 (above) is notable for its 4WD configuration; it’s fitted with a Schindler front axle. It’s also home to a rear linkage, pick-up hitch, Dual Power and Load Monitor. It’s shod on 16.9 R38 rear and 12.4/11-28 front wheels and tyres. 4,450 hours are showing. Its serial number is 996969.

This 1985 (six-cylinder) Ford 8210 (above) is notable for being a 2WD variant. It’s fitted with a rear linkage and pick-up hitch. It’s shod on Firestone 16.9 R38 rear and 11.0-16 front wheels and tyres. 6,703 hours are showing on the clock. Its serial number is A53313.

This 1984 (six-cylinder) Ford 8210 (above) sports a ZF front axle, rear linkage, pick-up hitch and a Q cab. It’s shod on Continental 420/85 R38 rear and 340/85 R28 front wheels and tyres. 5,925 hours are showing on the odometer. Its serial number is 532190.

This 1977 (four-cylinder) County 7600-Four (above) comes with a rear linkage, pick-up hitch, County front axle and a Lambourn cab. It’s shod on 16.9 R34 rear and Goodyear 12.4 R24 front wheels and tyres. 6,087 hours are showing on the clock. Its serial number is 35748.

This 1980 (six-cylinder) Ford TW-10 (above) comes with a ZF front axle, rear linkage, inside rear wheel weights, drawbar, PAVT rear rims, six front leaf weights and a Q cab. It’s shod on 18.4 R38 rear and 14.9 R24 front wheels and tyres. 4,276 hours are showing on the clock. Its serial number is 907424.

This 1978 (six-cylinder) Ford 9700 (above) is fitted with a rear linkage, drawbar, pick-up hitch, PAVT rear wheels, inside rear wheel weights, ZF front axle and a Q cab. It’s shod on 20.8 R38 rear and Continental 16.5/85 R24 front wheels and tyres. 5,378 hours are showing. Its serial number is 903326.