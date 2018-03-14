Building trade relations in Vietnam key focus for Minister Doyle this week

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Andrew Doyle, begins a four-day visit to Vietnam today (Wednesday, March 14) as part of the Government’s St. Patrick’s Day Promote Ireland Programme.

According to the Department of Agriculture, the visit will play an important role in strengthening strong bilateral links, building trade opportunities with Vietnam, supporting Ireland’s diaspora and promoting a positive image of Ireland to the Vietnamese public.

Speaking today Minister Doyle said: “I am delighted to be in Vietnam again to reinforce Ireland’s existing strong relations with Vietnam and to build on the agri-food trade mission I led to Hanoi in 2016.

Vietnam is an emerging priority market for Ireland with key sectors of interest focused on agri-food, education, aviation, renewable energy, and ICT services.

The visit will give support to the growing Irish community in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, spotlighting the positive contribution of the Irish business community.

More broadly, the visit will build awareness about Ireland among the Vietnamese media and public as a business partner, a leader in quality, sustainable and traceable agri-food products, and an attractive higher education destination, according to the Department of Agriculture.

On Friday in Hanoi Minister Doyle will meet with the Vietnamese Vice-Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr. Le Quoc Doanh.

This is a key opportunity to further efforts to obtain market access for beef, seafood and pork offal. Vietnam imports around 700,000t of beef per annum.

The minister will formally hand over Ireland’s response to Vietnam’s follow-up requests for information in an effort to expedite the process of gaining access for Irish beef to Vietnam.

Minister Doyle will also re-extend an invitation to the Ministry’s Animal Health Department and veterinary services to visit Ireland on a formal beef inspection visit.

The minister said: “Expanding upon market access, and beef access in particular, is a key department priority, especially against the backdrop of Brexit and in light of the market development objectives set out in Food Wise 2025.