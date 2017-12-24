Brexit: ‘Second referendum would deliver worst deal for the UK’

A second EU referendum would be the “best way” to get the “worst deal” for the UK, British Prime Minister Theresa May has warned.

It comes as pressure from the Liberal Democratics for a second referendum mounts despite May already ruling out a second vote last week.

Speaking in the House of Commons, she said: “I understand in the space of one day the Shadow Home Secretary rejected a second referendum and the deputy leader of the Labour Party said it was still on the table.

The best way to get the worst deal would be to suggest that we agree to a second referendum.

It followed a statement on the EU Council meeting which is due to meet again in late February.

‘Growing public support’

The Liberal Democratics had called for a second referendum in December 2018 once Brexit talks had completed.

Party leader Vince Cable said there was “growing public support” for a second referendum.

He referenced a poll by Survation which found 50% of its 1,000 repsondents wanted a second vote on leaving the EU once the final terms of Brexit have been decided.

‘Using its influence’

However, Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Nigel Dodds was among those who welcomed the Prime Minister’s statement.

Speaking at Westminster, he said: “It is the job of this parliament to deliver the result of the June 2016 referendum. The DUP will use its influence in parliament to deliver that result and to ensure the best deal for all parts of the United Kingdom.”

On Wednesday, MPs voted to put into law the date and time the UK will leave the EU.