Big fleet of Valtra tractors sold to a single buyer in UK deal

John Brownes Ltd – an agricultural machinery dealer based in Cheshire, England – has struck a deal for a very sizeable number of new Valtra tractors.

The business – a franchised dealership for Valtra and JCB, amongst other agencies – has just sold 20 new Valtra tractors to J K Ashbrook. The pictures (above and below) show the fleet, which is now on its way to the new owner. The tractors will form part of J K Ashbrook’s nationwide hire fleet in Britain.

According to John Brownes Ltd, the fleet consists of 13 Valtra T174 and seven T254 models. Some are ‘Active’-spec tractors; others are ‘Versu’ models. Three even have Valtra’s TwinTrac reverse-drive system fitted.

J K Ashbrook is a significant plant hire, ground-works and civil engineering contracting business; it is also based in the Cheshire region and has 25 years of experience under its belt. It is still a family-run entity; it apparently operates a fleet in excess of 500 machines – of various types and hues.

Such is the size of the business, it has its own on-site fitters and workshops – tending to its hire fleet. It also runs its own trucks and low-loaders.

Hire of agricultural machinery

J K Ashbrook hires out all manner of equipment, including tractors and agricultural implements.

Its current price-list shows a 2,600-gallon slurry tanker costing £95 for one day’s hire; that rises to £400 for a week or £1,000 for a month.

A rear-discharge muck spreader is priced at £100 per day; £495 per week; or £1,350 per month.

Meanwhile, a 16t dump trailer is £50 per day; £270 per week; or £675 per month. The same rates applies for a 16t low-loader.

A power harrow is pitched at £90 per day; £450 per week; or £1,125 per month.

These sample prices are subject to VAT (20%).

Tractor hire fleet