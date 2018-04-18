BEET Ireland gets backing of Athy councillors

Councillors at a meeting of the Athy Municipal District in Co. Kildare have welcomed the development of the BEET Ireland site at Ballyburn.

According to the minutes of the February meeting, the chief executive of Kildare County Council, Peter Carey, has been in discussions with BEET Ireland.

A report from the Economic, Community and Cultural Development Department stated: “The Head of Enterprise, Ms. McNabb [Jacqui], would be actively engaging with the relevant stakeholders involved to offer the full support of the Business Support Unit of Kildare County Council, to the benefit of business development and job creation”.

According to the minutes, the Cathaoirleach, Ivan Keatley, welcomed the news that the council was engaging in discussions with BEET Ireland and stated that the Athy Municipal District members supported any development of the BEET Ireland site in Ballyburn.

Zoning

Councillor Martin Miley welcomed the procurement of the site and stated that he looked forward to engaging with local residents. He added that issues of accessibility and a permanent water supply needed to be considered.