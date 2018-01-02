Beefy dump trailer is a ‘hard’ act to follow
This ‘edgy’ dump trailer (pictured above) looks like the back-half of a 6X6 articulated dump truck; of course, it’s not unheard of for such ‘cut-down’ conversions to be spotted roaming about the island of Ireland.
However, this German-built trailer was purpose-designed as a drawbar-based unit; it’s manufactured by Zandt Cargo.
The aim was to produce a trailer with the “maximum payload for roads or rough terrain” that could be “tipped safely”.
The trailer, claims Zandt, brings the benefits of an articulated hauler to a tractor/trailer combination.
A key feature, says the manufacturer, is that the chassis – with its beefy central box frame – offers “unsurpassed tipping stability and torsional stiffness”.
Tipping is courtesy of two, long-stroke rams – attached to either side of the Hardox body.
Origins of Zandt
Zandt Cargo was founded in 1994 by Manfred Zandt. Initially, the focus was on the trade and leasing of containers and trailers.
Today, the company builds units with capacities from 11t to 40t.
In 2001, a production subsidiary in Cheb in the Czech Republic was added. The Czech entity is 100% owned by Zandt, which trades as ‘Manfred Zandt Beteiligungs GmbH’.
The company’s production sites now stretch across 42,000m².
The firm is involved in all stages of trailer research, development, design and manufacture; cutting, welding, blasting and painting – as well as assembly – all take place on-site.
The entity is still an owner-managed company to this day.
