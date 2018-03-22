Beef societies join forces for first time for bumper spring bull sale

Northern Ireland’s Blonde Club and British Blue Society have teamed up with the region’s Simmental club to hold their individual spring bull sales together for the first time this year.

The trio will flaunt their wares tomorrow (Friday, March 23) at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart.

David Gibson, Blonde chairman said: “In a similar way to different breeds being sold at both Stirling and Carlisle on the same day it is a win for everyone involved.

“The Blondes and Blues are coming from a slow start not having run a breed sale for a few years whilst the Simmentals are looking to build on successful recent sales.

The mart will be packed with plenty of quality cattle and buyers alike. Buyers will be assured of the best of the three breeds on display on the day.

“This is the first time the clubs have come together and planning has been going on for over six months to ensure the day runs seamlessly.”

The Blues will be first to hit the showring, starting at 9:30am, followed by the Simmentals and finally the Blondes.