Beef calf registrations fall by over 15,000 head on 2017 levels

The recent decreasing trend in beef calf registrations has continued, according to the latest figures released by the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF).

Looking at registration figures for the week ending April 9, a total of 32,506 beef calves were registered on Irish farms. This is a drop of 12,777 head when compared with the number of registrations for the corresponding week in 2017.

Spring calving is in full swing on suckler farms across the country and the current number of beef calves registered so far this year sits at 279,687 – a total drop of 15,192 head on the number witnessed in 2017.

While this is a significant decrease of 5.4%, it must be noted that the fall experienced – at this time of year – between 2017 and 2016 was 18,045 head or 5.7%.

Furthermore, at the end of the first week of April 2016, a 19,822 head or 6% decrease was witnessed on 2015 levels.

On the other hand, the number of calves registered to dairy dams has reached 986,289 and are up by 30,204 head or 3.1% on the corresponding period in 2017.